Ex-Dividend Reminder: Iron Mountain, Adeia and BCE

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/23, Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM), Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA), and BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Iron Mountain Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6185 on 4/5/23, Adeia Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 3/29/23, and BCE Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.9675 on 4/15/23. As a percentage of IRM's recent stock price of $52.67, this dividend works out to approximately 1.17%, so look for shares of Iron Mountain Inc to trade 1.17% lower — all else being equal — when IRM shares open for trading on 3/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for ADEA to open 0.55% lower in price and for BCE to open 2.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IRM, ADEA, and BCE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM):



Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA):



BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.70% for Iron Mountain Inc, 2.20% for Adeia Inc, and 8.91% for BCE Inc.

In Friday trading, Iron Mountain Inc shares are currently down about 0.3%, Adeia Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and BCE Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.