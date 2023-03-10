Markets
IRM

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Iron Mountain, Adeia and BCE

March 10, 2023 — 10:19 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/23, Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM), Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA), and BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Iron Mountain Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6185 on 4/5/23, Adeia Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 3/29/23, and BCE Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.9675 on 4/15/23. As a percentage of IRM's recent stock price of $52.67, this dividend works out to approximately 1.17%, so look for shares of Iron Mountain Inc to trade 1.17% lower — all else being equal — when IRM shares open for trading on 3/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for ADEA to open 0.55% lower in price and for BCE to open 2.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IRM, ADEA, and BCE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM):

IRM+Dividend+History+Chart

Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA):

ADEA+Dividend+History+Chart

BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE):

BCE+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.70% for Iron Mountain Inc, 2.20% for Adeia Inc, and 8.91% for BCE Inc.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Friday trading, Iron Mountain Inc shares are currently down about 0.3%, Adeia Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and BCE Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 SCHN shares outstanding history
 Institutional Holders of GTAC
 Institutional Holders of ENS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IRM
ADEA
BCE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.