Ex-Dividend Reminder: Invesco, Reinsurance Group of America and PC Connection

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/13/24, Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ), Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (Symbol: RGA), and PC Connection, Inc. (Symbol: CNXN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Invesco Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.205 on 6/4/24, Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 5/28/24, and PC Connection, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 5/29/24. As a percentage of IVZ's recent stock price of $14.99, this dividend works out to approximately 1.37%, so look for shares of Invesco Ltd to trade 1.37% lower — all else being equal — when IVZ shares open for trading on 5/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for RGA to open 0.41% lower in price and for CNXN to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IVZ, RGA, and CNXN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ):



Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (Symbol: RGA):



PC Connection, Inc. (Symbol: CNXN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.47% for Invesco Ltd, 1.64% for Reinsurance Group of America, Inc., and 0.63% for PC Connection, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Invesco Ltd shares are currently up about 0.7%, Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. shares are up about 2.1%, and PC Connection, Inc. shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

