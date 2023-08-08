Ex-Dividend Reminder: Invesco, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp and The Charles Schwab Corporation

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/10/23, Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ), Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB), and The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Invesco Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/5/23, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/25/23, and The Charles Schwab Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/25/23. As a percentage of IVZ's recent stock price of $16.62, this dividend works out to approximately 1.20%, so look for shares of Invesco Ltd to trade 1.20% lower — all else being equal — when IVZ shares open for trading on 8/10/23. Similarly, investors should look for AUB to open 0.92% lower in price and for SCHW to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IVZ, AUB, and SCHW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ):



Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB):



The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.81% for Invesco Ltd, 3.69% for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, and 1.55% for The Charles Schwab Corporation.

In Tuesday trading, Invesco Ltd shares are currently down about 2.1%, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp shares are off about 3.1%, and The Charles Schwab Corporation shares are off about 2.1% on the day.

