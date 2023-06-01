News & Insights

Markets
IPG

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Interpublic Group of Companies, Amkor Technology and Air Lease

June 01, 2023 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/5/23, Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG), Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR), and Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 6/20/23, Amkor Technology Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 6/26/23, and Air Lease Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 7/7/23. As a percentage of IPG's recent stock price of $37.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when IPG shares open for trading on 6/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for AMKR to open 0.30% lower in price and for AL to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IPG, AMKR, and AL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG):

IPG+Dividend+History+Chart

Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR):

AMKR+Dividend+History+Chart

Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL):

AL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.33% for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., 1.21% for Amkor Technology Inc., and 2.10% for Air Lease Corp.

In Thursday trading, Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares are currently trading flat, Amkor Technology Inc. shares are up about 0.4%, and Air Lease Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

