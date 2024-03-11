Ex-Dividend Reminder: International Seaways, LKQ and Pool

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/13/24, International Seaways Inc (Symbol: INSW), LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ), and Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. International Seaways Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 3/28/24, LKQ Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/28/24, and Pool Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 3/28/24. As a percentage of INSW's recent stock price of $53.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of International Seaways Inc to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when INSW shares open for trading on 3/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for LKQ to open 0.58% lower in price and for POOL to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for INSW, LKQ, and POOL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

International Seaways Inc (Symbol: INSW):



LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ):



Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.90% for International Seaways Inc, 2.33% for LKQ Corp, and 1.06% for Pool Corp.

In Monday trading, International Seaways Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, LKQ Corp shares are down about 0.1%, and Pool Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 PFHD Videos

 HCCO Historical Stock Prices

 Institutional Holders of WRN



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.