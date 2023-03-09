Markets
IGT

Ex-Dividend Reminder: International Game Technology, CRA International and Belden

March 09, 2023 — 10:04 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/13/23, International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), CRA International Inc (Symbol: CRAI), and Belden Inc (Symbol: BDC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. International Game Technology PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/28/23, CRA International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 3/24/23, and Belden Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 4/6/23. As a percentage of IGT's recent stock price of $25.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of International Game Technology PLC to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when IGT shares open for trading on 3/13/23. Similarly, investors should look for CRAI to open 0.31% lower in price and for BDC to open 0.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IGT, CRAI, and BDC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT):

CRA International Inc (Symbol: CRAI):

Belden Inc (Symbol: BDC):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.08% for International Game Technology PLC, 1.24% for CRA International Inc, and 0.23% for Belden Inc.

In Thursday trading, International Game Technology PLC shares are currently off about 1%, CRA International Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Belden Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

