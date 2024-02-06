News & Insights

IBM

Ex-Dividend Reminder: International Business Machines, RB Global and Mueller Water Products

February 06, 2024 — 10:05 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/8/24, International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA), and Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. International Business Machines Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.66 on 3/9/24, RB Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 3/1/24, and Mueller Water Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.064 on 2/20/24. As a percentage of IBM's recent stock price of $183.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of International Business Machines Corp to trade 0.91% lower — all else being equal — when IBM shares open for trading on 2/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for RBA to open 0.42% lower in price and for MWA to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IBM, RBA, and MWA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM):

IBM+Dividend+History+Chart

RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA):

RBA+Dividend+History+Chart

Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA):

MWA+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.62% for International Business Machines Corp, 1.69% for RB Global Inc, and 1.88% for Mueller Water Products Inc.

In Tuesday trading, International Business Machines Corp shares are currently down about 1.3%, RB Global Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Mueller Water Products Inc shares are down about 2.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

