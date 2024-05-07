Ex-Dividend Reminder: International Business Machines, Bread Financial Holdings and Paychex

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/9/24, International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH), and Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. International Business Machines Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.67 on 6/10/24, Bread Financial Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 6/14/24, and Paychex Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 5/30/24. As a percentage of IBM's recent stock price of $168.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.99%, so look for shares of International Business Machines Corp to trade 0.99% lower — all else being equal — when IBM shares open for trading on 5/9/24. Similarly, investors should look for BFH to open 0.52% lower in price and for PAYX to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IBM, BFH, and PAYX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM):



Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH):



Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.96% for International Business Machines Corp, 2.08% for Bread Financial Holdings Inc, and 3.25% for Paychex Inc.

In Tuesday trading, International Business Machines Corp shares are currently up about 1.8%, Bread Financial Holdings Inc shares are down about 1%, and Paychex Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

