Ex-Dividend Reminder: International Bancshares Corp., Western Alliance Bancorporation and Clear Secure

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/10/23, International Bancshares Corp. (Symbol: IBOC), Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL), and Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. International Bancshares Corp. will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.63 on 8/25/23, Western Alliance Bancorporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 8/25/23, and Clear Secure Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 8/18/23. As a percentage of IBOC's recent stock price of $47.47, this dividend works out to approximately 1.33%, so look for shares of International Bancshares Corp. to trade 1.33% lower — all else being equal — when IBOC shares open for trading on 8/10/23. Similarly, investors should look for WAL to open 0.71% lower in price and for YOU to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IBOC, WAL, and YOU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

International Bancshares Corp. (Symbol: IBOC):



Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL):



Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.65% for International Bancshares Corp., 2.84% for Western Alliance Bancorporation, and 1.22% for Clear Secure Inc.

In Tuesday trading, International Bancshares Corp. shares are currently off about 1.5%, Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are off about 4.2%, and Clear Secure Inc shares are down about 1.7% on the day.

