Ex-Dividend Reminder: Intercorp Financial Services, RioCan REIT and Coca-Cola Consolidated

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/27/23, Intercorp Financial Services Inc (Symbol: IFS), RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF), and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Intercorp Financial Services Inc will pay its annual dividend of $1.18 on 5/8/23, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.09 on 5/5/23, and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 5/12/23. As a percentage of IFS's recent stock price of $23.63, this dividend works out to approximately 4.99%, so look for shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc to trade 4.99% lower — all else being equal — when IFS shares open for trading on 4/27/23. Similarly, investors should look for RIOCF to open 0.57% lower in price and for COKE to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IFS, RIOCF, and COKE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc (Symbol: IFS):



RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF):



Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.99% for Intercorp Financial Services Inc, 6.85% for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, and 0.36% for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Intercorp Financial Services Inc shares are currently down about 0.6%, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are down about 0.3%, and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

