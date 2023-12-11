Ex-Dividend Reminder: Intercontinental Exchange, Mercury General and American International Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/13/23, Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE), Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY), and American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Intercontinental Exchange Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 12/29/23, Mercury General Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3175 on 12/28/23, and American International Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 12/28/23. As a percentage of ICE's recent stock price of $113.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when ICE shares open for trading on 12/13/23. Similarly, investors should look for MCY to open 0.82% lower in price and for AIG to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ICE, MCY, and AIG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE):



Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY):



American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.48% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc, 3.27% for Mercury General Corp., and 2.20% for American International Group Inc.

In Monday trading, Intercontinental Exchange Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Mercury General Corp. shares are down about 0.5%, and American International Group Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

