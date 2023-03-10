Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Inter Parfums, Garmin and Gray Television

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/23, Inter Parfums, Inc. (Symbol: IPAR), Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN), and Gray Television Inc (Symbol: GTN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Inter Parfums, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 3/31/23, Garmin Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 3/31/23, and Gray Television Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 3/31/23. As a percentage of IPAR's recent stock price of $132.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when IPAR shares open for trading on 3/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for GRMN to open 0.75% lower in price and for GTN to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IPAR, GRMN, and GTN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Inter Parfums, Inc. (Symbol: IPAR):

IPAR+Dividend+History+Chart

Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN):

GRMN+Dividend+History+Chart

Gray Television Inc (Symbol: GTN):

GTN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.88% for Inter Parfums, Inc., 3.02% for Garmin Ltd, and 3.25% for Gray Television Inc.

In Friday trading, Inter Parfums, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.6%, Garmin Ltd shares are down about 0.1%, and Gray Television Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

