News & Insights

Markets
INTC

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Intel, Landstar System and Kennametal

November 02, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/6/23, Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR), and Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Intel Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 12/1/23, Landstar System, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 12/1/23, and Kennametal Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 11/21/23. As a percentage of INTC's recent stock price of $37.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Intel Corp to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when INTC shares open for trading on 11/6/23. Similarly, investors should look for LSTR to open 0.20% lower in price and for KMT to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for INTC, LSTR, and KMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC):

INTC+Dividend+History+Chart

Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR):

LSTR+Dividend+History+Chart

Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT):

KMT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.34% for Intel Corp, 0.78% for Landstar System, Inc., and 3.44% for Kennametal Inc..

In Thursday trading, Intel Corp shares are currently off about 0.1%, Landstar System, Inc. shares are up about 1.5%, and Kennametal Inc. shares are up about 2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Cheap Blue Chip Stocks
 ISZE YTD Return
 Data I/O Past Earnings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC
LSTR
KMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.