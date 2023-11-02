Ex-Dividend Reminder: Intel, Landstar System and Kennametal

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/6/23, Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR), and Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Intel Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 12/1/23, Landstar System, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 12/1/23, and Kennametal Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 11/21/23. As a percentage of INTC's recent stock price of $37.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Intel Corp to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when INTC shares open for trading on 11/6/23. Similarly, investors should look for LSTR to open 0.20% lower in price and for KMT to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for INTC, LSTR, and KMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC):



Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR):



Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.34% for Intel Corp, 0.78% for Landstar System, Inc., and 3.44% for Kennametal Inc..

In Thursday trading, Intel Corp shares are currently off about 0.1%, Landstar System, Inc. shares are up about 1.5%, and Kennametal Inc. shares are up about 2% on the day.

