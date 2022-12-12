Ex-Dividend Reminder: Installed Building Products, Belden and GATX

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP), Belden Inc (Symbol: BDC), and GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Installed Building Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.315 on 12/31/22, Belden Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 1/5/23, and GATX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 12/31/22. As a percentage of IBP's recent stock price of $87.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Installed Building Products Inc to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when IBP shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for BDC to open 0.07% lower in price and for GATX to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IBP, BDC, and GATX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP):



Belden Inc (Symbol: BDC):



GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.44% for Installed Building Products Inc, 0.26% for Belden Inc, and 1.89% for GATX Corp.

In Monday trading, Installed Building Products Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, Belden Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and GATX Corp shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

