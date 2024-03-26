Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ingredion, Andersons and Wolverine World Wide

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/28/24, Ingredion Inc (Symbol: INGR), Andersons Inc (Symbol: ANDE), and Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ingredion Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 4/23/24, Andersons Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 4/22/24, and Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 5/1/24. As a percentage of INGR's recent stock price of $117.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Ingredion Inc to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when INGR shares open for trading on 3/28/24. Similarly, investors should look for ANDE to open 0.34% lower in price and for WWW to open 0.92% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for INGR, ANDE, and WWW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ingredion Inc (Symbol: INGR):



Andersons Inc (Symbol: ANDE):



Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.66% for Ingredion Inc, 1.34% for Andersons Inc, and 3.70% for Wolverine World Wide, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Ingredion Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Andersons Inc shares are up about 1.1%, and Wolverine World Wide, Inc. shares are up about 3% on the day.

