Markets
IMKTA

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ingles Markets, Sysco and Bristol Myers Squibb

January 03, 2023 — 10:39 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/5/23, Ingles Markets Inc (Symbol: IMKTA), Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY), and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ingles Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 1/12/23, Sysco Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 1/27/23, and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 2/1/23. As a percentage of IMKTA's recent stock price of $96.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Ingles Markets Inc to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when IMKTA shares open for trading on 1/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for SYY to open 0.64% lower in price and for BMY to open 0.79% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IMKTA, SYY, and BMY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ingles Markets Inc (Symbol: IMKTA):

IMKTA+Dividend+History+Chart

Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY):

SYY+Dividend+History+Chart

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY):

BMY+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.68% for Ingles Markets Inc, 2.56% for Sysco Corp, and 3.17% for Bristol Myers Squibb Co..

In Tuesday trading, Ingles Markets Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Sysco Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Utilities Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Funds Holding VQS
 VCV market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMKTA
SYY
BMY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.