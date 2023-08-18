Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ingersoll Rand, Tetra Tech and TransUnion

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/22/23, Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR), Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK), and TransUnion (Symbol: TRU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ingersoll Rand Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 9/21/23, Tetra Tech Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 9/6/23, and TransUnion will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.105 on 9/7/23. As a percentage of IR's recent stock price of $66.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.03%, so look for shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc to trade 0.03% lower — all else being equal — when IR shares open for trading on 8/22/23. Similarly, investors should look for TTEK to open 0.17% lower in price and for TRU to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IR, TTEK, and TRU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR):



Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK):



TransUnion (Symbol: TRU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.12% for Ingersoll Rand Inc, 0.67% for Tetra Tech Inc, and 0.55% for TransUnion.

In Friday trading, Ingersoll Rand Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, Tetra Tech Inc shares are down about 0.6%, and TransUnion shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

