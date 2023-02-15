Markets
IFNNF

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Infineon Technologies, Patrick Industries and Energizer Holdings

February 15, 2023 — 10:11 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/17/23, Infineon Technologies AG (Symbol: IFNNF), Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK), and Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Infineon Technologies AG will pay its annual dividend of $0.32 on 2/21/23, Patrick Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 3/6/23, and Energizer Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/16/23. As a percentage of IFNNF's recent stock price of $38.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Infineon Technologies AG to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when IFNNF shares open for trading on 2/17/23. Similarly, investors should look for PATK to open 0.61% lower in price and for ENR to open 0.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IFNNF, PATK, and ENR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Infineon Technologies AG (Symbol: IFNNF):

IFNNF+Dividend+History+Chart

Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK):

PATK+Dividend+History+Chart

Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR):

ENR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.83% for Infineon Technologies AG, 2.43% for Patrick Industries Inc, and 3.38% for Energizer Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Infineon Technologies AG shares are currently trading flat, Patrick Industries Inc shares are off about 1.1%, and Energizer Holdings Inc shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Energy Stock Channel
 SESN Average Annual Return
 Institutional Holders of VRDN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IFNNF
PATK
ENR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.