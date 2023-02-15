Ex-Dividend Reminder: Infineon Technologies, Patrick Industries and Energizer Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/17/23, Infineon Technologies AG (Symbol: IFNNF), Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK), and Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Infineon Technologies AG will pay its annual dividend of $0.32 on 2/21/23, Patrick Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 3/6/23, and Energizer Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/16/23. As a percentage of IFNNF's recent stock price of $38.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Infineon Technologies AG to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when IFNNF shares open for trading on 2/17/23. Similarly, investors should look for PATK to open 0.61% lower in price and for ENR to open 0.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IFNNF, PATK, and ENR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Infineon Technologies AG (Symbol: IFNNF):



Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK):



Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.83% for Infineon Technologies AG, 2.43% for Patrick Industries Inc, and 3.38% for Energizer Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Infineon Technologies AG shares are currently trading flat, Patrick Industries Inc shares are off about 1.1%, and Energizer Holdings Inc shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

