Ex-Dividend Reminder: Independent Bank Group, Webster Financial and Brinks

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/3/23, Independent Bank Group Inc. (Symbol: IBTX), Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS), and Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Independent Bank Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 2/16/23, Webster Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 2/17/23, and Brinks Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/1/23. As a percentage of IBTX's recent stock price of $61.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Independent Bank Group Inc. to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when IBTX shares open for trading on 2/3/23. Similarly, investors should look for WBS to open 0.76% lower in price and for BCO to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IBTX, WBS, and BCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Independent Bank Group Inc. (Symbol: IBTX):



Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS):



Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.49% for Independent Bank Group Inc., 3.06% for Webster Financial Corp, and 1.23% for Brinks Co.

In Wednesday trading, Independent Bank Group Inc. shares are currently down about 0.5%, Webster Financial Corp shares are off about 0.6%, and Brinks Co shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.