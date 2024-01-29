Ex-Dividend Reminder: Independent Bank Group, Ally Financial and Franklin Electric

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/31/24, Independent Bank Group Inc. (Symbol: IBTX), Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY), and Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Symbol: FELE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Independent Bank Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 2/15/24, Ally Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 2/15/24, and Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 2/15/24. As a percentage of IBTX's recent stock price of $51.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of Independent Bank Group Inc. to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when IBTX shares open for trading on 1/31/24. Similarly, investors should look for ALLY to open 0.80% lower in price and for FELE to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IBTX, ALLY, and FELE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Independent Bank Group Inc. (Symbol: IBTX):



Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY):



Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Symbol: FELE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.96% for Independent Bank Group Inc., 3.19% for Ally Financial Inc, and 1.04% for Franklin Electric Co., Inc..

In Monday trading, Independent Bank Group Inc. shares are currently up about 1.6%, Ally Financial Inc shares are up about 1.9%, and Franklin Electric Co., Inc. shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

