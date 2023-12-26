News & Insights

Markets
IRT

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Independence Realty Trust, LXP Industrial Trust and DigitalBridge Group

December 26, 2023 — 10:18 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/23, Independence Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: IRT), LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP), and DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Independence Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 1/19/24, LXP Industrial Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 1/16/24, and DigitalBridge Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 1/16/24. As a percentage of IRT's recent stock price of $15.25, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc to trade 1.05% lower — all else being equal — when IRT shares open for trading on 12/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for LXP to open 1.32% lower in price and for DBRG to open 0.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IRT, LXP, and DBRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Independence Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: IRT):

IRT+Dividend+History+Chart

LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP):

LXP+Dividend+History+Chart

DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG):

DBRG+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.20% for Independence Realty Trust Inc, 5.27% for LXP Industrial Trust, and 0.24% for DigitalBridge Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Independence Realty Trust Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, LXP Industrial Trust shares are up about 1.4%, and DigitalBridge Group Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of HNW
 FRLN shares outstanding history
 FISI Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IRT
LXP
DBRG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.