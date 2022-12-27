Ex-Dividend Reminder: Independence Realty Trust, Boston Properties and AGNC Investment

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Independence Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: IRT), Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP), and AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Independence Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 1/20/23, Boston Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 1/30/23, and AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 1/11/23. As a percentage of IRT's recent stock price of $16.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when IRT shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for BXP to open 1.43% lower in price and for AGNC to open 1.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IRT, BXP, and AGNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Independence Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: IRT):



Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP):



AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.32% for Independence Realty Trust Inc, 5.74% for Boston Properties Inc, and 13.45% for AGNC Investment Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Independence Realty Trust Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, Boston Properties Inc shares are down about 0.1%, and AGNC Investment Corp shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

