Ex-Dividend Reminder: Imperial Oil, Trane Technologies and Patterson-UTI Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/1/23, Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO), Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT), and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Imperial Oil Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 7/1/23, Trane Technologies plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 6/30/23, and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 6/15/23. As a percentage of IMO's recent stock price of $46.09, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of Imperial Oil Ltd to trade 1.08% lower — all else being equal — when IMO shares open for trading on 6/1/23. Similarly, investors should look for TT to open 0.45% lower in price and for PTEN to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IMO, TT, and PTEN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO):



Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT):



Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.34% for Imperial Oil Ltd, 1.79% for Trane Technologies plc, and 3.11% for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Imperial Oil Ltd shares are currently down about 1.9%, Trane Technologies plc shares are up about 0.5%, and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares are off about 2.1% on the day.

