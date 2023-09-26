Ex-Dividend Reminder: Illinois Tool Works, Regal Rexnord and FMC

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/28/23, Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW), Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX), and FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Illinois Tool Works, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.40 on 10/12/23, Regal Rexnord Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 10/13/23, and FMC Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 10/19/23. As a percentage of ITW's recent stock price of $233.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Illinois Tool Works, Inc. to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when ITW shares open for trading on 9/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for RRX to open 0.24% lower in price and for FMC to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ITW, RRX, and FMC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW):



Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX):



FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.40% for Illinois Tool Works, Inc., 0.98% for Regal Rexnord Corp, and 3.43% for FMC Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Illinois Tool Works, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.5%, Regal Rexnord Corp shares are off about 0.8%, and FMC Corp. shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.