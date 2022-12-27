Markets
ITW

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Illinois Tool Works, Flowserve and Regal Rexnord

December 27, 2022 — 10:09 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW), Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS), and Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Illinois Tool Works, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.31 on 1/12/23, Flowserve Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 1/13/23, and Regal Rexnord Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of ITW's recent stock price of $222.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Illinois Tool Works, Inc. to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when ITW shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for FLS to open 0.66% lower in price and for RRX to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ITW, FLS, and RRX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW):

ITW+Dividend+History+Chart

Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS):

FLS+Dividend+History+Chart

Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX):

RRX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.35% for Illinois Tool Works, Inc., 2.65% for Flowserve Corp, and 1.17% for Regal Rexnord Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Illinois Tool Works, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Flowserve Corp shares are up about 0.5%, and Regal Rexnord Corp shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

