Ex-Dividend Reminder: Idacorp, Pinnacle West Capital and AES

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/23, Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA), Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW), and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Idacorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.83 on 11/30/23, Pinnacle West Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 12/1/23, and AES Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1659 on 11/15/23. As a percentage of IDA's recent stock price of $96.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Idacorp Inc to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when IDA shares open for trading on 10/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for PNW to open 1.18% lower in price and for AES to open 1.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IDA, PNW, and AES, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA):



Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW):



AES Corp (Symbol: AES):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.45% for Idacorp Inc, 4.72% for Pinnacle West Capital Corp, and 4.48% for AES Corp.

In Friday trading, Idacorp Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Pinnacle West Capital Corp shares are down about 0.6%, and AES Corp shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

