Ex-Dividend Reminder: Idacorp, California Water Service Group and SJW Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/3/24, Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA), California Water Service Group (Symbol: CWT), and SJW Group (Symbol: SJW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Idacorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.83 on 5/30/24, California Water Service Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 5/17/24, and SJW Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/3/24. As a percentage of IDA's recent stock price of $94.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Idacorp Inc to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when IDA shares open for trading on 5/3/24. Similarly, investors should look for CWT to open 0.57% lower in price and for SJW to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IDA, CWT, and SJW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA):



California Water Service Group (Symbol: CWT):



SJW Group (Symbol: SJW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.50% for Idacorp Inc, 2.28% for California Water Service Group, and 2.94% for SJW Group.

In Wednesday trading, Idacorp Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, California Water Service Group shares are up about 1.4%, and SJW Group shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

