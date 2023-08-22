Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hyatt Hotels, Hilton Worldwide Holdings and Costco Wholesale

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/24/23, Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), and Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hyatt Hotels Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/8/23, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/29/23, and Costco Wholesale Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.02 on 9/8/23. As a percentage of H's recent stock price of $112.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Hyatt Hotels Corp to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when H shares open for trading on 8/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for HLT to open 0.10% lower in price and for COST to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for H, HLT, and COST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H):



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT):



Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.53% for Hyatt Hotels Corp, 0.40% for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, and 0.76% for Costco Wholesale Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Hyatt Hotels Corp shares are currently off about 0.1%, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Costco Wholesale Corp shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.