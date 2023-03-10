Markets
HUN

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Huntsman, Pembina Pipeline and Ovintiv

March 10, 2023 — 10:33 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/23, Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN), Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA), and Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Huntsman Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2375 on 3/31/23, Pembina Pipeline Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6525 on 3/31/23, and Ovintiv Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/31/23. As a percentage of HUN's recent stock price of $27.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Huntsman Corp to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when HUN shares open for trading on 3/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for PBA to open 1.96% lower in price and for OVV to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HUN, PBA, and OVV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN):

HUN+Dividend+History+Chart

Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA):

PBA+Dividend+History+Chart

Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV):

OVV+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.44% for Huntsman Corp, 7.84% for Pembina Pipeline Corp, and 2.45% for Ovintiv Inc.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Friday trading, Huntsman Corp shares are currently down about 0.6%, Pembina Pipeline Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and Ovintiv Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Stock Options Channel
 STIM Next Earnings Date
 OCX Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HUN
PBA
OVV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.