Ex-Dividend Reminder: Huntsman, Pembina Pipeline and Ovintiv

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/23, Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN), Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA), and Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Huntsman Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2375 on 3/31/23, Pembina Pipeline Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6525 on 3/31/23, and Ovintiv Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/31/23. As a percentage of HUN's recent stock price of $27.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Huntsman Corp to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when HUN shares open for trading on 3/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for PBA to open 1.96% lower in price and for OVV to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HUN, PBA, and OVV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN):



Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA):



Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.44% for Huntsman Corp, 7.84% for Pembina Pipeline Corp, and 2.45% for Ovintiv Inc.

In Friday trading, Huntsman Corp shares are currently down about 0.6%, Pembina Pipeline Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and Ovintiv Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

