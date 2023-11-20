News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Walker & Dunlop and Robert Half

November 20, 2023

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/23, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII), Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD), and Robert Half Inc (Symbol: RHI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 12/8/23, Walker & Dunlop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 12/8/23, and Robert Half Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 12/15/23. As a percentage of HII's recent stock price of $237.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when HII shares open for trading on 11/22/23. Similarly, investors should look for WD to open 0.75% lower in price and for RHI to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HII, WD, and RHI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII):

HII+Dividend+History+Chart

Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD):

WD+Dividend+History+Chart

Robert Half Inc (Symbol: RHI):

RHI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.19% for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc., 3.02% for Walker & Dunlop Inc, and 2.37% for Robert Half Inc.

In Monday trading, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.5%, Walker & Dunlop Inc shares are trading flat, and Robert Half Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

