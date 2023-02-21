Ex-Dividend Reminder: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Robert Half International and Raytheon Technologies Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/23/23, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII), Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI), and Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.24 on 3/10/23, Robert Half International Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 3/15/23, and Raytheon Technologies Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 3/23/23. As a percentage of HII's recent stock price of $226.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when HII shares open for trading on 2/23/23. Similarly, investors should look for RHI to open 0.59% lower in price and for RTX to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for HII, RHI, and RTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII):



Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI):



Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.19% for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc., 2.36% for Robert Half International Inc., and 2.15% for Raytheon Technologies Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Robert Half International Inc. shares are off about 1.1%, and Raytheon Technologies Corp shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

