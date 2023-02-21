Markets
HII

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Robert Half International and Raytheon Technologies Corp

February 21, 2023 — 10:00 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/23/23, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII), Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI), and Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.24 on 3/10/23, Robert Half International Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 3/15/23, and Raytheon Technologies Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 3/23/23. As a percentage of HII's recent stock price of $226.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when HII shares open for trading on 2/23/23. Similarly, investors should look for RHI to open 0.59% lower in price and for RTX to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for HII, RHI, and RTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII):

HII+Dividend+History+Chart

Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI):

RHI+Dividend+History+Chart

Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX):

RTX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.19% for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc., 2.36% for Robert Half International Inc., and 2.15% for Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Robert Half International Inc. shares are off about 1.1%, and Raytheon Technologies Corp shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 HGSH shares outstanding history
 Funds Holding VABK
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FLGV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HII
RHI
RTX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.