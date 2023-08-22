Ex-Dividend Reminder: Huntington Ingalls Industries, HNI and Robert Half

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/24/23, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII), HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI), and Robert Half Inc (Symbol: RHI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.24 on 9/8/23, HNI Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 9/8/23, and Robert Half Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 9/15/23. As a percentage of HII's recent stock price of $220.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when HII shares open for trading on 8/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for HNI to open 1.01% lower in price and for RHI to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HII, HNI, and RHI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII):



HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI):



Robert Half Inc (Symbol: RHI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.25% for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc., 4.04% for HNI Corp, and 2.55% for Robert Half Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.2%, HNI Corp shares are up about 0.7%, and Robert Half Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

