Ex-Dividend Reminder: Humana, Rexford Industrial Realty and Terreno Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/28/23, Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (Symbol: REXR), and Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Humana Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.885 on 10/27/23, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 10/16/23, and Terreno Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 10/13/23. As a percentage of HUM's recent stock price of $500.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Humana Inc. to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when HUM shares open for trading on 9/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for REXR to open 0.75% lower in price and for TRNO to open 0.79% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HUM, REXR, and TRNO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM):



Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (Symbol: REXR):



Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.71% for Humana Inc., 3.00% for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, and 3.15% for Terreno Realty Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Humana Inc. shares are currently off about 0.2%, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc shares are off about 0.8%, and Terreno Realty Corp shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

