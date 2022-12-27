Ex-Dividend Reminder: Humana, Kilroy Realty and Americold Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), Kilroy Realty Corp (Symbol: KRC), and Americold Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: COLD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Humana Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7875 on 1/27/23, Kilroy Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 1/11/23, and Americold Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of HUM's recent stock price of $516.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of Humana Inc. to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when HUM shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for KRC to open 1.38% lower in price and for COLD to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HUM, KRC, and COLD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.61% for Humana Inc., 5.54% for Kilroy Realty Corp, and 3.09% for Americold Realty Trust Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Humana Inc. shares are currently up about 0.4%, Kilroy Realty Corp shares are down about 0.3%, and Americold Realty Trust Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

