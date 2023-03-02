Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hudbay Minerals, Chord Energy and Chesapeake Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/6/23, Hudbay Minerals Inc (Symbol: HBM), Chord Energy Corp (Symbol: CHRD), and Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hudbay Minerals Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.01 on 3/24/23, Chord Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 3/21/23, and Chesapeake Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 3/23/23. As a percentage of HBM's recent stock price of $5.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when HBM shares open for trading on 3/6/23. Similarly, investors should look for CHRD to open 0.91% lower in price and for CHK to open 0.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HBM, CHRD, and CHK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hudbay Minerals Inc (Symbol: HBM):



Chord Energy Corp (Symbol: CHRD):



Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.39% for Hudbay Minerals Inc, 3.66% for Chord Energy Corp, and 2.72% for Chesapeake Energy Corp..

In Thursday trading, Hudbay Minerals Inc shares are currently down about 2.7%, Chord Energy Corp shares are down about 0.4%, and Chesapeake Energy Corp. shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

