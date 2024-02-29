Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hudbay Minerals, Alcoa and Kronos Worldwide

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/4/24, Hudbay Minerals Inc (Symbol: HBM), Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), and Kronos Worldwide Inc (Symbol: KRO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hudbay Minerals Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.01 on 3/22/24, Alcoa Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/21/24, and Kronos Worldwide Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 3/14/24. As a percentage of HBM's recent stock price of $5.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when HBM shares open for trading on 3/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for AA to open 0.38% lower in price and for KRO to open 2.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HBM, AA, and KRO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hudbay Minerals Inc (Symbol: HBM):



Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA):



Kronos Worldwide Inc (Symbol: KRO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.34% for Hudbay Minerals Inc, 1.52% for Alcoa Corporation, and 8.77% for Kronos Worldwide Inc.

In Thursday trading, Hudbay Minerals Inc shares are currently down about 0.2%, Alcoa Corporation shares are down about 1.4%, and Kronos Worldwide Inc shares are off about 1.6% on the day.

