Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hubbell, Crane NXT and RB Global

November 27, 2023 — 11:11 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/23, Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB), Crane NXT Co (Symbol: CXT), and RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hubbell Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.22 on 12/15/23, Crane NXT Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 12/13/23, and RB Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 12/21/23. As a percentage of HUBB's recent stock price of $300.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of Hubbell Inc. to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when HUBB shares open for trading on 11/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for CXT to open 0.27% lower in price and for RBA to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HUBB, CXT, and RBA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB):

HUBB+Dividend+History+Chart

Crane NXT Co (Symbol: CXT):

CXT+Dividend+History+Chart

RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA):

RBA+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.62% for Hubbell Inc., 1.06% for Crane NXT Co, and 1.72% for RB Global Inc.

In Monday trading, Hubbell Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Crane NXT Co shares are up about 0.4%, and RB Global Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

