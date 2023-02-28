Markets
HSBC

Ex-Dividend Reminder: HSBC Holdings, SSR Mining and Triple Flag Precious Metals

February 28, 2023 — 10:09 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/2/23, HSBC Holdings plc (Symbol: HSBC), SSR Mining Inc (Symbol: SSRM), and Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: TFPM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. HSBC Holdings plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.15 on 4/27/23, SSR Mining Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 3/30/23, and Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 3/15/23. As a percentage of HSBC's recent stock price of $38.49, this dividend works out to approximately 2.99%, so look for shares of HSBC Holdings plc to trade 2.99% lower — all else being equal — when HSBC shares open for trading on 3/2/23. Similarly, investors should look for SSRM to open 0.52% lower in price and for TFPM to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HSBC, SSRM, and TFPM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

HSBC Holdings plc (Symbol: HSBC):

HSBC+Dividend+History+Chart

SSR Mining Inc (Symbol: SSRM):

SSRM+Dividend+History+Chart

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: TFPM):

TFPM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 11.95% for HSBC Holdings plc, 2.08% for SSR Mining Inc, and 1.52% for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

In Tuesday trading, HSBC Holdings plc shares are currently up about 1.3%, SSR Mining Inc shares are off about 1.8%, and Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp shares are off about 2.3% on the day.

