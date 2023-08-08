News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: HSBC Holdings, Royal BK Scotland Group and Shell

August 08, 2023

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/10/23, HSBC Holdings plc (Symbol: HSBC), Royal BK Scotland Group plc (Symbol: RBSPF), and Shell plc (Symbol: SHEL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. HSBC Holdings plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/21/23, Royal BK Scotland Group plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.055 on 9/15/23, and Shell plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.662 on 9/18/23. As a percentage of HSBC's recent stock price of $40.56, this dividend works out to approximately 1.23%, so look for shares of HSBC Holdings plc to trade 1.23% lower — all else being equal — when HSBC shares open for trading on 8/10/23. Similarly, investors should look for RBSPF to open 1.86% lower in price and for SHEL to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HSBC, RBSPF, and SHEL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

HSBC Holdings plc (Symbol: HSBC):

HSBC+Dividend+History+Chart

Royal BK Scotland Group plc (Symbol: RBSPF):

RBSPF+Dividend+History+Chart

Shell plc (Symbol: SHEL):

SHEL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.93% for HSBC Holdings plc, 3.72% for Royal BK Scotland Group plc, and 4.37% for Shell plc.

In Tuesday trading, HSBC Holdings plc shares are currently down about 2.3%, Royal BK Scotland Group plc shares are off about 2.6%, and Shell plc shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

