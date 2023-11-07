News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Howmet Aerospace, Louisiana-Pacific and PPG Industries

November 07, 2023 — 10:39 am EST

November 07, 2023 — 10:39 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/9/23, Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM), Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX), and PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Howmet Aerospace Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 11/27/23, Louisiana-Pacific Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 11/22/23, and PPG Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 12/12/23. As a percentage of HWM's recent stock price of $48.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when HWM shares open for trading on 11/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for LPX to open 0.40% lower in price and for PPG to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HWM, LPX, and PPG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM):

HWM+Dividend+History+Chart

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX):

LPX+Dividend+History+Chart

PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG):

PPG+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.41% for Howmet Aerospace Inc, 1.62% for Louisiana-Pacific Corp, and 2.05% for PPG Industries Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Howmet Aerospace Inc shares are currently off about 0.9%, Louisiana-Pacific Corp shares are up about 0.7%, and PPG Industries Inc shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

