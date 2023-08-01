Ex-Dividend Reminder: Howmet Aerospace, Kinetik Holdings and MPLX

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/3/23, Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM), Kinetik Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNTK), and MPLX LP (Symbol: MPLX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Howmet Aerospace Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 8/25/23, Kinetik Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 8/16/23, and MPLX LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.775 on 8/14/23. As a percentage of HWM's recent stock price of $49.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when HWM shares open for trading on 8/3/23. Similarly, investors should look for KNTK to open 2.07% lower in price and for MPLX to open 2.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HWM, KNTK, and MPLX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM):



Kinetik Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNTK):



MPLX LP (Symbol: MPLX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.33% for Howmet Aerospace Inc, 8.30% for Kinetik Holdings Inc, and 8.78% for MPLX LP.

In Tuesday trading, Howmet Aerospace Inc shares are currently off about 4.2%, Kinetik Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and MPLX LP shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

