Ex-Dividend Reminder: Host Hotels & Resorts, Douglas Emmett and InvenTrust Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/27/24, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST), Douglas Emmett Inc (Symbol: DEI), and InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 4/15/24, Douglas Emmett Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 4/16/24, and InvenTrust Properties Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.226 on 4/15/24. As a percentage of HST's recent stock price of $20.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when HST shares open for trading on 3/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for DEI to open 1.42% lower in price and for IVT to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HST, DEI, and IVT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST):



Douglas Emmett Inc (Symbol: DEI):



InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.84% for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, 5.68% for Douglas Emmett Inc, and 3.66% for InvenTrust Properties Corp.

In Monday trading, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently down about 1.4%, Douglas Emmett Inc shares are down about 6%, and InvenTrust Properties Corp shares are off about 1.8% on the day.

