DHI

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Horton, NextEra Energy Partners and Equitrans Midstream

February 01, 2024 — 10:34 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/5/24, Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), NextEra Energy Partners LP (Symbol: NEP), and Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Horton Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 2/13/24, NextEra Energy Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 2/14/24, and Equitrans Midstream Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 2/14/24. As a percentage of DHI's recent stock price of $142.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Horton Inc to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when DHI shares open for trading on 2/5/24. Similarly, investors should look for NEP to open 2.95% lower in price and for ETRN to open 1.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DHI, NEP, and ETRN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI):

NextEra Energy Partners LP (Symbol: NEP):

Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.84% for Horton Inc, 11.79% for NextEra Energy Partners LP, and 5.89% for Equitrans Midstream Corp.

In Thursday trading, Horton Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, NextEra Energy Partners LP shares are down about 0.6%, and Equitrans Midstream Corp shares are down about 1.8% on the day.

