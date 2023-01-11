Markets
HRL

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hormel Foods, Dime Community Bancshares and PNC Financial Services Group

January 11, 2023 — 10:07 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/13/23, Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL), Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM), and PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hormel Foods Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 2/15/23, Dime Community Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 1/24/23, and PNC Financial Services Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 2/5/23. As a percentage of HRL's recent stock price of $46.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Hormel Foods Corp. to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when HRL shares open for trading on 1/13/23. Similarly, investors should look for DCOM to open 0.73% lower in price and for PNC to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HRL, DCOM, and PNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL):

Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM):

PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.38% for Hormel Foods Corp., 2.93% for Dime Community Bancshares Inc, and 3.63% for PNC Financial Services Group.

In Wednesday trading, Hormel Foods Corp. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Dime Community Bancshares Inc shares are up about 2.3%, and PNC Financial Services Group shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

