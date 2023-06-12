Ex-Dividend Reminder: Horace Mann Educators, Broadridge Financial Solutions and Enterprise Financial Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/23, Horace Mann Educators Corp. (Symbol: HMN), Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR), and Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Symbol: EFSC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Horace Mann Educators Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 6/30/23, Broadridge Financial Solutions will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.725 on 7/6/23, and Enterprise Financial Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/30/23. As a percentage of HMN's recent stock price of $31.36, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of Horace Mann Educators Corp. to trade 1.05% lower — all else being equal — when HMN shares open for trading on 6/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for BR to open 0.47% lower in price and for EFSC to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HMN, BR, and EFSC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. (Symbol: HMN):



Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR):



Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Symbol: EFSC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.21% for Horace Mann Educators Corp., 1.88% for Broadridge Financial Solutions, and 2.35% for Enterprise Financial Services Corp.

In Monday trading, Horace Mann Educators Corp. shares are currently down about 0.3%, Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are up about 0.2%, and Enterprise Financial Services Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.