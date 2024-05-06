Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hope Bancorp, Wintrust Financial and S & T Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/8/24, Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE), Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC), and S & T Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STBA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hope Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 5/23/24, Wintrust Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 5/23/24, and S & T Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 5/23/24. As a percentage of HOPE's recent stock price of $10.84, this dividend works out to approximately 1.29%, so look for shares of Hope Bancorp Inc to trade 1.29% lower — all else being equal — when HOPE shares open for trading on 5/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for WTFC to open 0.45% lower in price and for STBA to open 1.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HOPE, WTFC, and STBA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE):



Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC):



S & T Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STBA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.17% for Hope Bancorp Inc, 1.79% for Wintrust Financial Corp, and 4.18% for S & T Bancorp Inc.

In Monday trading, Hope Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 2.2%, Wintrust Financial Corp shares are up about 0.7%, and S & T Bancorp Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

