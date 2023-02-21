Ex-Dividend Reminder: Honeywell International, Thomson Reuters Corp and Marriott International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/23/23, Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON), Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI), and Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Honeywell International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.03 on 3/10/23, Thomson Reuters Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 3/16/23, and Marriott International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/31/23. As a percentage of HON's recent stock price of $201.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Honeywell International Inc to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when HON shares open for trading on 2/23/23. Similarly, investors should look for TRI to open 0.40% lower in price and for MAR to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HON, TRI, and MAR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON):



Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI):



Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.05% for Honeywell International Inc, 1.60% for Thomson Reuters Corp, and 0.93% for Marriott International, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Honeywell International Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, Thomson Reuters Corp shares are off about 0.7%, and Marriott International, Inc. shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

