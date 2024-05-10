Ex-Dividend Reminder: Home BancShares, Assured Guaranty and Amerant Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/14/24, Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB), Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO), and Amerant Bancorp Inc (Symbol: AMTB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Home BancShares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 6/5/24, Assured Guaranty Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 5/29/24, and Amerant Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 5/30/24. As a percentage of HOMB's recent stock price of $24.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Home BancShares Inc to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when HOMB shares open for trading on 5/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for AGO to open 0.39% lower in price and for AMTB to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HOMB, AGO, and AMTB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB):



Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO):



Amerant Bancorp Inc (Symbol: AMTB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.90% for Home BancShares Inc, 1.55% for Assured Guaranty Ltd, and 1.56% for Amerant Bancorp Inc.

In Friday trading, Home BancShares Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Assured Guaranty Ltd shares are down about 2.5%, and Amerant Bancorp Inc shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

