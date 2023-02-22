Ex-Dividend Reminder: HNI, Northrop Grumman and Sherwin-Williams

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/24/23, HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI), Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), and Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. HNI Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 3/8/23, Northrop Grumman Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.73 on 3/15/23, and Sherwin-Williams Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.605 on 3/10/23. As a percentage of HNI's recent stock price of $30.89, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of HNI Corp to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when HNI shares open for trading on 2/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for NOC to open 0.36% lower in price and for SHW to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HNI, NOC, and SHW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI):



Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC):



Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.14% for HNI Corp, 1.46% for Northrop Grumman Corp, and 1.08% for Sherwin-Williams Co.

In Wednesday trading, HNI Corp shares are currently up about 0.8%, Northrop Grumman Corp shares are up about 0.3%, and Sherwin-Williams Co shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

