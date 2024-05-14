Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Starbucks and Wingstop

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/16/24, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), and Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 6/28/24, Starbucks Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 5/31/24, and Wingstop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 6/7/24. As a percentage of HLT's recent stock price of $206.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%, so look for shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to trade 0.07% lower — all else being equal — when HLT shares open for trading on 5/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for SBUX to open 0.75% lower in price and for WING to open 0.06% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for HLT, SBUX, and WING, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT):



Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX):



Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.29% for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, 2.99% for Starbucks Corp., and 0.23% for Wingstop Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 1%, Starbucks Corp. shares are up about 0.1%, and Wingstop Inc shares are off about 3.2% on the day.

